United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $290.01 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.