United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $294.70

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.70 and last traded at $294.62, with a volume of 5921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

