United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $294.70

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.70 and last traded at $294.62, with a volume of 5921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.01.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
