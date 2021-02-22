United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Down 17.8% Following Insider Selling

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price fell 17.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 12,218,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,775,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,248,518 shares of company stock worth $1,117,384. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

