United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading 2.9% Higher

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.94. 118,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 66,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.