United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.85

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.85 and last traded at $141.85, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

