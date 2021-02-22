UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $173,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.