Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.73 on Monday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

