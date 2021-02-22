Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $32,097.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00084940 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00241125 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

