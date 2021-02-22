Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading 8.5% Higher

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $6.88. 3,117,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,255,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $328.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,788 shares of company stock worth $1,334,425. 79.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

