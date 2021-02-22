Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.79. Urban One shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

