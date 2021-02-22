Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.40. 192,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 209,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
