Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.40. 192,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 209,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

