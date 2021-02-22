US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,471 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

KB Home stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.