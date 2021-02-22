US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.