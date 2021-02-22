US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.