US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

