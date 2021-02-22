US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 36,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.