US Bancorp DE Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MRTN opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

