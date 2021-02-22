US Bancorp DE Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

