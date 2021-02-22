US Bancorp DE Has $1.64 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 284.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

