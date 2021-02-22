US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of MaxLinear worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MaxLinear by 389.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

