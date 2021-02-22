US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

KMT opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

