US Bancorp DE Invests $1.72 Million in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $24,648,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $23,218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $22,496,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

