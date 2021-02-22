US Bancorp DE Purchases 13,958 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.