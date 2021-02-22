US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $88.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

