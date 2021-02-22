US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

