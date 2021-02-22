US Bancorp DE Sells 1,492 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

