US Bancorp DE Sells 2,898 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

