USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Reaches $7.86 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $3.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.71 or 0.03246999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 8,000,722,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,864,273,983 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

