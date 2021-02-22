USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,496.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.84 or 0.01132478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008372 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

