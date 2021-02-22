Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $179.29 million and $14.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

