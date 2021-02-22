V-ID (VIDT) Hits Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
