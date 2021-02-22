V-ID (VIDT) Hits Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.