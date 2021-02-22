V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.96 or 0.00773082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00018943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.47 or 0.04543805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00039394 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

