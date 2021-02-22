Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.48

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 36765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.48.

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

