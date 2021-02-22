Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

