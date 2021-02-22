Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.