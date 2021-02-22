VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $86.47 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

