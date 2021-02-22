VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.57. 8,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

