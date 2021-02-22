VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Stock Price Down 0%

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.36. 32,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 11,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.