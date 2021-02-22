Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 85,820.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 59,995 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.