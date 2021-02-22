Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.97

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 1078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

