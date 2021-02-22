Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Viridian Ria LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,305. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

