Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.16

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.16 and last traded at $179.16, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.