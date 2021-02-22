Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,718. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

