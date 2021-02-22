Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $101.55. 5,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

