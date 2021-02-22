Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.03

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 1314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

