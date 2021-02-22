Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $7,579,000.

VOT traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,948. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

