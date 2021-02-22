Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.81. 7,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

