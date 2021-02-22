Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Financial Life Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

