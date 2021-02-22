Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,570. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.16.

