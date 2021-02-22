Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.82

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.82 and last traded at $159.82, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

